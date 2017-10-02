Poll: Competing School Renovation Bonds Could Split Portland Vote

Supporters of a $64 million bond to renovate four Portland Schools are worried that a competing item could doom the effort. The local ballot in November will also include a proposal for a $32 million bond, which would allow renovation of only two of the schools.

At a press conference Monday, kindergarten teacher Kevin Brewster said a recent poll shows city residents might split their votes between the two items. He said that could give the upper hand to opponents of any new spending.

“In a nutshell the two-school bond is dead as a doornail. The choice is simple, Portland voters can either fix all four schools or fix none,” he said.

The poll was conducted by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling. It was paid for by the Maine Education Association.

For purposes of disclosure, the MEA represents much of Maine Public Radio’s news staff.