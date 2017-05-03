Portland Gets Round-Trip Flights to Halifax, Nova Scotia

Portland’s Jetport can rightfully lay claim to being an “international” hub once again.

Elite Airways, a startup based at the Jetport, today announced passenger service to Halifax, Nova Scotia, starting June 30. Jetport spokesman Zachary Sundquist says Elite will fly round trips between the two cities on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

He says that will complement the CAT ferry service between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

“There are certainly maybe some travelers that might want to take the CAT over and fly home or vice versa. But it really is two different products and will serve two different niches,” Sundquist says.

Air Canada ended its service between Portland and Toronto in 2014. Elite’s Halifax flights will cost $169 one-way, with a checked bag included. The next-closest U.S. service to Halifax is from Boston.