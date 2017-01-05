Portland Ovations presents JCT Trio

Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of Portland Ovations Classical Series including JCT Trio featuring three renowned artists of the next generation. Violinist Stefan Jackiw, recognized for musicianship that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique, returns with pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell.

JCT Trio

Anticipated program:

Mozart — Divertimento in B-flat Major, K.254

Mozart — Trio in G Major, K.564

Ives — Piano Trio, Op. 86

Dvorak — Piano Trio, No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 65

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR upon checkout. Tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842—0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.