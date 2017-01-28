Portland Police Say Black Teens Attacked

PORTLAND, Maine _ Police in Portland are investigating what they say appears to be a hate attack on four black teenagers. The four, students at Casco Bay High School, were waiting for a bus on Allen Avenue when they say they were accosted and assaulted by a white male.

According to Assistant Police Chief Vern Malloch, the students said the suspect made racist remarks to them. After a verbal exchange, Malloch says the suspect reportedly physically assaulted two of the teens, and then took out a knife which he used to threaten the students before running off as other people came forward. The incident is still under investigation.