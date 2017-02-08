Portland Regional Chamber Head Chris Hall to Step Down

PORTLAND, Maine - The head of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, Chris Hall, is stepping down.

Hall says in his 10 years of working at the chamber, including the past four as CEO, membership has remained stable, while advocacy has grown.

"Evidence of that was our victory in 2015, when we stepped up to oppose that $15 an hour minimum wage, which was just too far, too fast," he says.

Hall says he left his post because it was time for a change. Quincy Hentzel, chair of the Portland Community Chamber Board, will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.