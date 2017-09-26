Public To Weigh In On 20 Percent Pot Tax, Social Clubs

AUGUSTA, Maine - The public will weigh in on lawmakers' plans to double the recreational marijuana sales tax to 20 percent and allow for pot drive-thrus and home delivery of pot.



The Legislature's Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation is holding a Tuesday hearing on an omnibus bill that tweaks the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.



The committee plans to vote whether to recommend the bill on Thursday. Lawmakers hope that the Legislature will vote on the marijuana bill at a special session that could take place in October.



Lawmakers have pushed back legalization of recreational marijuana sales until February at the earliest. The bill would allow licenses for marijuana social clubs starting in June 2019.



Just over half of Maine voters voted in November to legalize recreational marijuana, with 49.74 percent opposed.