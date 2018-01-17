This show will be broadcast live from Bates College

Now in its fourth year, Bates College's Purposeful Work initiative is a structured program of supported exploration, discovery, self-reflection, and skill-building designed to align students' interests and talents with the work they will ultimately pursue after graduation. The core philosophy is infused into all aspects of the Bates experience and has a proven track record. We’ll discuss how this program is fostering connections between Maine companies and the next generation of potential employees, and how the tenets of the program's philosophy can be leveraged at every career level.

Guests: Clayton Spencer, President of Bates CollegeRebecca Fraser-Thill, Lecturer, Associate Department Chair of Psychology, Bates CollegeReed Mszar, Senior at Bates College

