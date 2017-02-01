Ranked choice voting advocates protest request for court intervention

The group that successfully convinced Maine voters to swap its current election system for one that allows voters to rank congressional, legislative and gubernatorial candidates says a request to review the constitutionality of the law is unprecedented and out of order.

The request by Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau appears on Thursday's legislative calendar. It asks the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to rule whether the ranked choice system satisfies several requirements in the Maine Constitution. The questions posed to the court include whether ranked choice satisfies a provision in the Constitution that says a winner in an election is determined by a plurality of votes cast.

Under the election overhaul passed by voters in November, ballots are counted at the state level in multiple rounds. Last-place candidates are eliminated until a candidate wins by a majority.

Over 50 percent of voters approved the measure on Election Day.

The constitutionality of ranked choice voting has been questioned ever since advocates for the system attempted to pass it through the Legislature two years ago. After those efforts failed, advocates used Maine's citizen initiative process to put it before voters.

The request by Thibodeau is what's known as a solemn occasion -- essentially a request by the Legislature to intervene and clarify a matter.

In a press statement, Jamie Kilbreth, an attorney representing the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting, said court intervention into existing Maine law is unheard of.

"It is particularly troublesome since the proposed questions have no bearing on at least one of the critical components of the statute -- federal elections," Kilbreth wrote. "These particular questions improperly attempt to drag the Court into the political thicket of spending decisions the Legislature has to make routinely, as well as raising substantial separation of powers issues under Maine's Constitution."