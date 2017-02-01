Data released this week shows that Maine set a record for home sales in 2016 – the number of homes sold in the state went up nearly 12 percent in the past year. We'll hear from experts in the real estate industry on what they expect to see happened to residential and commercial real estate prices in the coming year, and what it means for the broader economy.

Guests:

Paul Peck is president of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association, an attorney with Drummond & Drummond, and a real estate developer.

David Marsden is an associate broker with The Bean Group, and specializes in residential, condominium and multi-family properties in the Greater Portland area.

Erin Cooperrider serves as a Development Director of Community Housing of Maine, and development partner for New Height Group.