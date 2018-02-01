Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Real Estate in Maine

Real estate is Maine's # 2 driver of GDP (behind only healthcare). But, there is still a shortage of real estate agents in our area. Maine also has one of the highest home ownership rates in the nation. But many of those homes are energy-inefficient, very old, and expensive to maintain. What does that mean about Maine's transformation in the next 10, 20 years?

Guests:  Paul Peck, board president of MEREDA, real estate developer, attorney

Erin Cooperrider, Development Director with Community Housing of Maine and Principal with The New Height Group.

