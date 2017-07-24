Recreational Fishing

Maine is known as one of the best places to fish--whether it's fly-fishing in lakes and streams or going for saltwater game fish. We'll hear from experts on what fishing means to Maine's culture and economy, best places to go, ways to get started -- and maybe learn some insider tips.

Guests:

Mac McKeever, LL Bean senior public relations representative and lifelong Maine fisherman

Bonnie Holding, Director of Information and Education for Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife; she is also a Master Maine Guide