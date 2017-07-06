Red Cross Issues Emergency Call for Blood Donations

Facing a critical blood shortage, the American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for donations.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the last two months in northern New England, resulting in about 2,200 fewer donations than needed.

Red Cross Northern New England spokesperson Mary Brant said, right now, the agency has less than a 5-day blood supply on hand.

“We always strive to keep a 5-day supply on hand to meet the needs of patients every day. As well as to be prepared for emergencies,” she said.

Brant says those interested can get more information about nearby blood drives by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.