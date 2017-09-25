Reduced Moose Hunt Getting Started In Maine

CARIBOU, Maine - Maine's moose hunt is getting started with fewer hunters than last year.
 
The state's annual moose hunt is broken up into four stretches, and the first one begins Monday. The state gave out 2,080 moose permits this year, 60 less than 2016.
 
The portion of the moose hunt that begins Monday lasts until Sept. 30 and is concentrated mostly in far northern Maine. The next portion runs Oct. 9 to Oct. 14 and covers a broader area that also includes parts of central, western and eastern Maine.
 
The state's moose population has fallen in recent years, in part because it's struggling with parasites. The state also is trying to create opportunities to view the animals.
 
Maine hunters who have a moose permit are allowed to take one moose per year.

 

