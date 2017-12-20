Rise in Mainers' Personal Income Lags Most Other States

Mainers' personal income rose half-a-percent in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Nearly all of the gain came in the form of higher earnings, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

As usual, the health care industry generated the biggest share of the gain in personal income. Construction had a good quarter as well. But income from farming and fishing fell slightly.

Overall, the gain was a lackluster compared to most states, but it was an improvement over the 2nd quarter of the year. Mainer's personal income actually declined slightly during the April-to-June quarter, so the increase from July-through-September was a notable improvement.

But all of the other New England states saw stronger personal income growth. Nationally, 39 states did better than Maine.