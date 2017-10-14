Second (Or Third!) Language Would Broaden Student Views

By Herve Irakoze 11 minutes ago

I came to the United States from Africa in December of 2016. I’ve noticed how hard it was for me to travel alone, but luckily I knew how to speak English. At first, I didn’t want to learn the language, but I later changed my mind. 

I learned English because you never know where life is going to take you. I had taken English conversation summer classes for two months before coming to the United States. I had a tutor who used to live in the U.S. and who would work with me every morning. I didn’t think I could learn English in two months, but I didn’t want to stay in my country, so I worked hard and practiced even without my tutor.

In December, I got on an airplane for the first time, and when I landed in Washington, D.C., I didn’t know where to go. I was alone without someone who could help me, and I wanted to go back to Africa because I didn’t know where to go. But I asked someone who worked there because I knew how to speak English, and he helped me. I asked myself after, if I didn’t know how to speak English, would I have missed the plane? I’m sure I would have missed it.

I’m sure everywhere in the world, in each country, there are English summer classes available for students who don’t speak English. I think students should learn other languages, because I’ve noticed how helpful learning English has been for me, and I think it could be helpful for others too.

It was hard to learn English as my third language when I was 17 years old. That’s why I think students should start to learn other languages when they are young. In addition, in the United States, students should start to learn how to speak different languages. I’ve noticed that most people in the United States speak only English, and many think everyone should speak English. As a result, this country can be isolationist.

I think children should start to learn other languages when they are young, like middle school or younger, because it’s not easy to learn another language later in life. I think that most people in the United States could understand the world better if they spoke other languages.

For example, a student I went to high school with in Maine asked me, “Do you guys wear clothes in Africa?”  This made me so mad. Imagine if you were asked the same question!  Most people in the United States think Africa is a jungle because the only thing they know about the continent is that there are lions and zebra.  If people in the United States spoke more languages, they could better understand other cultures too.

For me, languages are the key. If I go to Canada, I can speak French, and I can explain myself. It would be easy for me to go to college in France, because I understand the language.  I want future generations to learn languages so they can explain themselves, work, and study wherever they are or want to go. 

Herve Irakoze is a junior at Deering High School in Portland. He produced this piece as part of the 2017 Raise Your Voice Workshop sponsored by Maine Public and the Maine Writing Project. 

Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

Alternative Option Might Be The Wrong Path Out of School

By Lydia Valentine Oct 12, 2017
Lydia Valentine

High school is the time that many consider the best of their lives. There are football games and homecomings and nights when the stars shine brighter than ever and everyone feels alive. However, high school is also made up of rumors and cliques that run through school, clogging the ideally smooth system.

Almost everyone in any school somehow fits into a clique, whether it be the jocks or the drama nerds or the smart kids. Some fit into more than one while others feel as though they don’t fit into any. Those kids are seen as the outcasts. They have always been separate from the rest of the school, whether it be because of backed up learning or problems with other students.

This separation starts early on and by the time high school rolls around an indestructible wall has been placed around them. These kids become the “troublemakers” that are sent to alternative education programs that do not necessarily give help for the better. Alternative education groups need reform because they are not as effective as they appear to be due to the separation of students from their classes. 

During a writing workshop this summer I had the chance to walk around Portland and talk with people about how high school influenced their lives, and many had similar answers. They agreed that the habits they made during that point stuck with them.

One woman said, “High school is very impressionable . . . you know there will always be a very important part of me that was made during high school.” High school is a time of making decisions and creating habits that will greatly affect future paths, and that is why this early separation of students is probably not the best choice for dealing some students. 

Student Stories: A Day in the Life of Portland Schools

By Maine Public Team Oct 2, 2017

Imagine if schools could take the best of their communities, and use those approaches, facilities, and positive attributes to make education better? During the summer of 2017, a team of Portland students developed that advice, exploring their community and their own lives, and then brought those ideas together in this short documentary.

These young people learned the basics of storytelling through video production during Gateway to Opportunity, a six-week learning and work program run through the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School for Public Service and Goodwill Northern New England.

This team of young documentary filmmakers was sponsored by Maine Public's Maine Education Project and the Communications and Media Studies Department of the University of Southern Maine. They worked with USM Communications graduate James Doyle to produce this documentary on learning and living in Portland.

Filmed, edited, and produced by the Maine Public team of Gateway to Opportunity: Ray Intwari, Dorcus Shambu, Adamo Nitunga, and Akram Ibrahim,  with assistance from Baha Ibrahim.

Students Learn When They're at the Center

By Josephine Smith Oct 11, 2017
Josephine Smith

When I ask people what values and skills they think should be instilled into children by the education system, I find that an overwhelming number think critical thinking and passion are the most important. 

They want to have a generation of learners who ask “Why?”  A generation that asks it when they don’t understand, when they disagree, when they want to understand someone different than themselves.   

This implies that somewhere along the way, despite their best intentions, schools are failing to give students these skills.  How?  

I think the answer is in the way classes are taught.  Most of my high school classes, especially those with more material, are lecture-based.  A lecture format leaves no room for interaction between students, or between students and teachers.  Questions and discussions are seen as distractions, and if the teacher allows them to develop, they won’t get through the lecture.  The kids will be missing material.  In a lecture classroom, some will indeed learn the material, and the rest will be able to focus enough to understand varying degrees of it.  But none will interact with the material.  None of them will develop those critical thinking skills.

Avoiding the Production Line: Time to Individualize Learning

By Sarah Shields Oct 11, 2017
Sarah Shields

“Does that make sense?” my middle school math teacher asked the class, not even really wanting an answer after finishing a lesson. I scrambled to finish writing the notes from the board into my notebook before he took the eraser and ruined my hopes of ever catching up. Usual. “Don’t worry, you can use mine,” my friend whispered to me just before the bell rang.

All my life I have struggled in math. I hated math and math hated me. It was borrowing notes, low homework grades, and late nights studying for tests I knew I would never pass. Every semester when report cards would come home, my math grade would always be significantly lower than all of my other classes. My sister would scold me for doing so poorly in classes she’d already taken that had come easily to her.

In eighth grade I had a teacher who changed everything. Suddenly, tests weren’t an ego killer and for once I actually felt like I knew what I was doing. He had a way of tailoring his teaching style to help each particular student when they needed a bit more explanation, demonstration, or even just a quick recap on the material. Since everyone has a different way of learning, students should be able to request teachers with a specific teaching style in order to ensure their academic success.

Looking for a Renewed Focus on the Purpose of Education

By Jesse Pearlman Oct 12, 2017

As a high school senior, I have noticed a lot about learning and education.  The biggest issue I am seeing today is that there is a change in perspective on the purpose of education and the way students approach learning.  

Instead of pursuing learning as a valuable, enriching experience, many students think only to the future and disregard the present. This mindset is hurting education and making it a competitive sport. Students only take classes to look good for colleges, and one-up each other in grades.  Instead of finding their passions and enriching their minds with what they love, students are thinking only about financial security and college reputation.  These students see failure as unacceptable and set ridiculous standards for themselves, leading to inevitable stress. This issue is why we must re-evaluate the question: What is the purpose of education?

To find out more about how people feel about this issue, I headed to the streets of Portland this summer.  The first answer I got lined up with the competitive mindset: a woman responded with: “to make people smarter and allow them to get a good job.” Financial success is very important and education absolutely sets many people up for college and careers. 