Sober Houses: Can These Group Homes Help People Recover from Addiction?

A Bangor Daily News reporter spent the past few months researching the work of sober houses in Maine. These are residential homes aimed at helping people in recovery from an addiction stay sober. We’ll learn how sober houses aim to provide a safe environment, who their clients tend to be, feedback from communities in which they appear, and what regulations, if any, they are subject to.

Guests: Jesse Harvey, founder and director of Journey House Sober Living

Dan Mahoney, vice president and founding member of Maine Association of Recovery Residences

Jake Bleiberg, reporter with the Bangor Daily News (VIP caller)

Jason Howell, past president and co-founder of National Alliance for Recovery Residences [calling in]