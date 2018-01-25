SPECIAL BEYOND#METOO: The Men

Monday, January 29 at 2:00 pm

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. In Beyond #MeToo, we share conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment,

This multipart broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution. Each hour will be driven by deep interview and conversation among hosts and guests. The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

Today’s episode: The Men

Host: Kai Wright

Kai Wright hosts a discussion by and with mostly men about the role of men in ending sexual harassment. If men are the problem, they must be part of the solution. How has male behavior changed, and is it consistent with male attitudes? Can change occur voluntarily, or must it be mandated by legal or company policies?