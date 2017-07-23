Spike in Bike, Car Crashes Spawns Workshop

BANGOR, Maine (AP) _ A growing concern about crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles is leading to a series of workshops sponsored by the Maine department of transportation and a bicycle coalition.

The state says that safety is a two-way street and said attendees will leave with reflective gear and safety tips.

State records show Maine saw 17 pedestrian fatalities last year, down from 19 in 2015 but up from 9 the previous year.

Over the last decade, the number of crashes and related injuries has remained more stable.

Those with more questions can contact The Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

An upcoming meeting is scheduled for July 25 in Saco City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m. Workshops are scheduled in Bangor on August 9 at Doughty School and on August 16 at Cohen School.