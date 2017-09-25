The State of Legal Education

Danielle Conway is the first African-American dean of the University of Maine School of Law. Since her appointment in 2015, she has aimed to make the school more student- and community-focused. She’s also worked to strengthen and expand the curriculum and boosted enrollment and diversity. She’ll share her thoughts on today’s law school education and some of the pressing legal issues of the day.

Guest: Danielle Conway is Dean of the University of Maine School of Law. Previously, she was the Michael J. Marks Distinguished Professor of Business Law and Director of the Hawai'i Procurement Institute at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, William S. Richardson School of Law. She also has more than 20 years of active and reserve duty service with the U.S. Army, and currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel.