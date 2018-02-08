State Senator Will Not Seek Re-Election After Violating Campaign Disclosure Rules

A state senator who resigned his leadership post after being fined for violating campaign finance laws now says he has decided against seeking re-election.

Republican Sen. Andre Cushing of Newport said he appreciates the experience and friendships but says it's time to “refocus on family and personal matters.”

He stepped down from his duties as assistant majority leader last fall.

The Maine Ethics Commission last summer imposed a $1,500 fine for late reporting of campaign contributions and a $7,500 fine for violations by his leadership PAC, Respect Maine.

Cushing was accused of failing to report short-term loans from his PAC to a family business. But the commission staff found that his actions did not give Cushing or others an unfair political advantage.