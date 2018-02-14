Related Program: Maine Calling State of the State Address By Jonathan P. Smith • 4 hours ago Related Program: Maine Calling TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/ Our panel shares their analysis of Governor LePage's final State of the State address (which he is scheduled to deliver the evening of 2/13). Guests: Senate President Michael Thibodeau R- Winterport House Speaker Sara Gideon D-Freeport Tags: State of the StateGovernor LePageGovernmentMichael ThibodeauSara GideonlegislatureTweetShareGoogle+Email