Students Weigh Proficiency Law's Effect

By Gabriel Ferris 1 hour ago

Starting in 2020, a new Maine law will require that all graduating students meet minimum levels of proficiency in their subject areas in order to receive a diploma.

This new directive will make proficiency-based learning the new normal rather than the current grading system. With the new law in place for the upcoming academic year, students will be evaluated on their performance in meeting learning targets.

As the Maine Department of Education website states, these learning targets and the subsequent proficiency-based diploma will ensure that students graduate “with a diploma that signifies they are leaving high school with the knowledge and skills needed for college and career success.”

Perhaps caused by the lack of visibility to students, what is interesting about this new initiative is the lack of student opinions. With teachers, adults, and the Maine DOE having plenty of mediums for their thoughts, students have been mostly mute on this important change. Three Waterville Senior High School sophomores, Leah Shoulta, Conrad Ayers, and Lauren Smith, all among one of the last classes to be graded based on the traditional average-based system, spoke about the new initiative.

Conrad agrees that the few changes teachers are making now to prepare for next year are not visible. Like most students, he hadn’t heard of the the new proficiency-based diplomas for the incoming freshmen. Citing real world applications, like having a job that requires accuracy, Conrad said, “It is more like real life to be graded on proficiency rather than effort, and high school's main goal is to prepare students for the real world.”

Right now, students, parents, and administrators rely on averages to determine the pupils’ knowledge in a particular subject. A student could have a great average and pass classes, but did they really meet state standards?

Although Lauren and Leah won't have to meet the requirements of the proficiency-based graduation law, they were concerned that their grades could change in this system. Leah said, “To me I do not think this [proficiency learning] is necessary.” Interestingly enough, Leah, taking a second to think, said “I do not think the average I have in a class can determine whether or not I meet the standard.” Lauren also thinks “this will make a decrease in many people's grades” but said “With the new performance grading system, students will learn and understand information more accurately.”

In a similar way to what the Common Core curriculum strives to do, by students across Maine meeting the same standards, Conrad thinks “That it would level the playing field between high schools if they all had kids learn the same exact thing. It would also be easier for colleges and the government to see how students from different schools compared to each other.”

Schools will soon begin to alter their curriculum to make it compatible with the new proficiency-based diploma directive. Although students are relatively quiet now, this law begins to take effect in just a handful of months. While results are likely years away, one thing is for sure - Maine students will soon be subject to an entirely new grading system.

Gabriel Ferris is a student at Waterville Senior High School.

Related Content

High School Bumps Eased by Family Support

By Krista Butler 2 hours ago
Krista Butler

Transitioning into high school was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do, both academically and socially. Throughout middle school, I maintained high honors. School was never hard for me and I never had to work too hard to get the grade I wanted. I was lucky that way. Coming into high school, I knew the classes would be harder than I was used to, though high school was much different than what I anticipated it would be.

I have always been interested in extracurricular activities. At the start of school, I was already playing soccer. As always, I was able to maintain at least a B in each class pretty easily. Time management, however, was not a skill of mine. When I signed up for the school play, my grades paid the price. All of the sudden, I was out straight until eight thirty every night of the week. Right after school, I went to soccer practice. I only had a half an hour of free time between soccer practice and play rehearsal. My math grade plummeted and it took me until just a few weeks ago to pull it back up to an A, and math used to be my best subject.

Matching School, Teaching, Makes a Difference

By Kiras Tavernakis Apr 11, 2017
kiras tavernakis

Every student has specific and personal learning needs. Some students prefer one-on-one attention, some work better as a whole class. Some work better in a quiet environment, while others prefer to have it more hectic. Unlike most students, I got to choose what high school I would go to, and I picked the one with the teaching style that would best match how I learn.

I also chose Oceanside because of the friends I have made who attend this school, and because I've grown up in the RSU 13 district. In January, the eighth graders from Saint George shadowed us to determine where they wanted to go to school, and that has helped me become more aware of my own school environment.

Students who live in Saint George, my town, have a choice of five high schools: Oceanside, Camden, Watershed, Lincoln Academy, and Medomak. When the students shadowed us, they got to take a look into what freshman classes look like for us at Oceanside. Having a choice of high schools opens up to students specific creative processes, and gives them control over what and how they will be able to learn. And having someone to answer questions and introduce them to teachers was both beneficial for them and for me. I got to see what type of students they were, and they got to see what Oceanside has to offer for them to learn.

Teachers Hold a Key to Student Interest

By Emily Boynton Apr 9, 2017
emily boyton

Like many other schools, Oceanside High School has many teachers who teach and act in different ways, and there are hundreds of students, all here because they want to learn, they're being forced to come, or they have no where else to go.

One thing that can be agreed upon is that the goal for school is to teach children so they can grow up and live in society. But some of these students learn in different ways, and I have found that with some teachers, there is an overwhelming amount of children who feel like they don't learn or feel disrespected. But then there are the teachers who everyone loves, and it just so happens that these teachers have many things in common.

Concussions Change the Learning Landscape

By Emily Kent Mar 30, 2017
Emily Kent

As I’ve grown up, I’ve come to realize how important it is for me to share my own thoughts and opinions and use my voice. To me, this project was seen as something more than just your average research project because I was given the freedom to choose a topic that I cared about.

Time, Pressures of Life Make School a Challenge

By James Stevenson Apr 2, 2017
james stevenson

One thing that has never been hard for me was speaking my mind and asking as many questions as I needed to understand a subject, but that changed this year.

Since I've entered high school, I've found it harder to speak my mind and to ask questions about the material. This is most likely due to all of the new pressures I've not yet had to deal with in my life. The work is much harder than I've had before and I've found time management much more difficult, debating between allocating my time to sports, homework, friends, and personal time for myself.

Sports have never taken more than two to three hours of my day, but this year I've been out at football games until 1 a.m. This has been a radical change for me and it has been a struggle getting used to. School also has become more of a challenge to keep up with. When you're out until late and school starts at 7:30 a.m., it can be hard to stay on top of the homework assignments and remember all of the information presented in class. This leads into the controversial changing of school start time.

There's been talk of changing the start time of school from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. I believe that this would be a mistake for a multitude of reasons. First, it would interfere with parents who drop their kids off at school and change their schedules.