If it’s summertime, it’s time for big-budget Hollywood blockbusters. Our experts weigh in on which summer movies are worth the price of admission, and which are better seen on the small screen.

Guests: Clare Kramer, American actress and co-founder of GeekNation. She hosts the podcast "Take Five with Clare Kramer."

Garen Daly, award-winning film critic, programmer & consultant. Founder of the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival and @FrugalYankee.