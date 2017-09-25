Susan Collins Opposes GOP Health Care Bill

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has opposed the GOP’s latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

In a press release issued Monday night, Collins outlined her concerns with the bill, citing cuts to Medicaid and weakened protections for patients with pre-existing conditions, among others.

GOP leaders had previously attempted to win Collins’ support for the Graham-Cassidy bill by increasing funding to Maine, an effort Collins cited in opposing the plan.

“There has been some discussion that the new version of the bill includes additional money for my home state of Maine. The fact is, Maine still loses money under whichever version of the Graham-Cassidy bill we consider,” she said. “If Senators can adjust a funding formula over a weekend to help a single state, they could just as easily adjust that formula in the future to hurt that state.”

According to an NPR analysis, without Collins’ support, Graham-Cassidy does not have the votes needed to pass.

This story will be updated.