Tasty Game: State Offers Wild Game Cooking Lessons

AUGUSTA, Maine - For those who want to really know where their meat is coming from, there's a cooking class for you.



Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has been partnering with Maine's community colleges to offer wild game cooking workshops.



Professional chefs lead the workshops, which let participants learn how to prepare wild game meat and sample the completed recipes.



State wildlife staff will be on hand to help answer questions.



Fish is the theme of the next class on Feb. 21 at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, while future classes will focus on small game and hare.



Classes last fall covered bear, venison, upland birds, turkey and moose.