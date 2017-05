Diseases carried by ticks are of increasing concern, with the Powassan virus surfacing as a new threat. Ticks are already prevalent this season. What should people watch for, and can they protect themselves from vector-borne diseases?

Guests:Chuck Lubelczyk, vector ecologist, Maine Medical Center Research InstituteRobert Smith, internist with Intermed and with Maine Medical Center's Lyme and Vector-Borne Disease Lab