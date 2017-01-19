Troopers Urge Caution in Wake of Deer Crashes in Northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine - Maine troopers say they're advising drivers in the northern part of the state to exercise caution in the wake of a spate of collisions between vehicles and deer.



The troopers say they've responded to "a significant number'' of crashes in Aroostook County over the past couple weeks. They say the majority have involved only property damage.



Troopers say every night is bringing sporadic reports of crashes. There are also reports of deer that have been hit by vehicles and left on the roadway. They say this is the time of year when deer gather in fields and woods along roadways searching for food.



They say crashes have been most prevalent on Interstate 95 in the area of Sherman and Island Falls and Route One around Littleton and Monticello.