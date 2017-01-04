Trump Sets Agenda For First 100 Days, But Chellie Pingree Says His Plans Are ‘Unpredictable’

President-elect Donald Trump has sketched out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, but 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, says she expects the unexpected.

“It’s about as unpredictable as it could ever be, and I think most of us don’t know what we are going to face in those first 100 days or in our first year,” she says.

The list of what Trump wants to do is lengthy, including undoing a lot of President Obama’s programs including Obamacare and rolling back rules unfriendly to job creation. He also wants to tackle dozens of other issues from term limits for Congress to a massive infrastructure overall.

Pingree says while details are sparse, she expects to be surprised by what Trump proposes.

“We’ve got a president-elect who is not conventional and would rather govern with a Twitter account than a briefing,” she says.