Two Maine Housing Authorities Get More Than $450k To Help Residents

Two housing authorities in Maine will receive more than $450,000 from the federal government to improve opportunities for residents.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the money is going to the Portland Housing Authority and Lewiston Housing Authority from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant program.

The grant program provides money to hire service coordinators who assess the needs of residents in public housing. Collins says the program links residents with services that help them earn more money, progress toward housing self-sufficiency or improve living conditions.