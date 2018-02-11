Two Maine Housing Authorities Get More Than $450k To Help Residents

By 4 hours ago

Two housing authorities in Maine will receive more than $450,000 from the federal government to improve opportunities for residents.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the money is going to the Portland Housing Authority and Lewiston Housing Authority from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant program.

The grant program provides money to hire service coordinators who assess the needs of residents in public housing. Collins says the program links residents with services that help them earn more money, progress toward housing self-sufficiency or improve living conditions.

Tags: 
affordable housing
Maine State Housing Authority

Related Content

Portland Council Approves 2 Affordable Housing Proposals

By Nov 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Portland have approved two proposals that will bring more affordable housing to the Maine city.
 
WGME-TV reports the city council voted unanimously to move forward with both projects Monday. The two proposals call for new construction and renovations in the city.
 
The first measure, supported by the city Housing Committee, outlines a new 55-unit apartment building which will be built on city-owned property. The complex will include units for families earning 60 percent less than the area median income.
 