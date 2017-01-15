Two Saved From Sinking Lobster Boat

YORK, Maine (AP) - The Coast Guard says it rescued two lobster fishermen off the coast of Maine after their vessel began to sink.



The sinking happened Friday when a wave hit the 45-foot lobster boat Miss Mae & Son about 17 miles off shore from York. The Coast Guard says the boat's pumps couldn't keep up with the water.



The Coast Guard says the fishermen jumped into the water when a response boat arrived and the boat's crew was able to pull them on board. The water temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.



The fishermen were returned to Portsmouth Harbor without injuries. The Coast Guard says the fishermen did the right thing by signaling for help and bringing survival gear.



The Coast Guard says the lobster boat remains adrift with no one on board