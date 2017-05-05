UMaine Expects to Welcome Largest Incoming Class This Fall

ORONO, Maine - The University of Maine says it expects to welcome the largest incoming class in its history this fall.



The Orono university says the number of new students confirmed for admission by the May 1 deadline topped 2,500. The school says 2,512 students paid their deposit fee to attend in the fall. That's up from 2,457 last year.



UMaine's largest-ever incoming class entered in fall 2016. That class included 2,230 students.



Accepted students who have not yet confirmed have until Friday to secure a position in fall 2017's entering class.



The university also says the numbers of out-of-state and international students are both up this year.