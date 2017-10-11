UMaine System Plans To Waive Tuition For First-Year Students At Some Campuses

The University of Maine System has a new plan to attract more students and reduce student debt.

Beginning next year, first-year Maine students who qualify for federal Pell grants can attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Fort Kent, Augusta and Machias tuition free. Regular, standard fees will also be waived.

In a written statement, university officials say the initiative seeks to build on enrollment growth at the Orono, Farmington and Southern Maine campuses. Students must commit to taking at least 30 credits per year and maintaining a 2.0 GPA.

The initiative is expected to reduce student indebtedness by more than $14,000 dollars over four years. As a comparison, students who graduate from the University of Maine Presque Isle typically borrow about $18,000 dollars over that time frame. A spokesperson for the university says it's possible that the plan may eventually expand to the University of Maine Orono and other campuses.