UNE Announces Replacement for President Danielle Ripich

The University of New England has announced its new president: Dr. James Herbert, executive vice provost at Drexel University in Philadelphia, will replace outgoing President Danielle Ripich this July.

Under the tenure of Ripich, UNE opened colleges of pharmacy and dental medicine. Herbert says he plans to continue to strengthen the university's health sciences programs.

"At the same time, UNE is so much more than just health sciences, right?" Herbert said at a Portland news conference Tuesday. "If you look at marine science programs, if you look at budding programs - we have a very strong social work program; you look at programs within the arts and sciences, there's a lot of really great stuff already there, but also a lot of room for growth."

Herbert says he also plans to hold down tuition increases and build additional resources to offer more scholarships.