U.S. Senator Susan Collins joins us during the Senate’s February break. Topics are likely to include: her influential role in the new Congress, her votes on President Trump’s cabinet nominees, her views on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and Senator Collins’ health care proposal, designed as an alternative to the ACA.

Guest: Susan Collins was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996. She serves on the Special Committee on Aging; the Committee on Appropriations; the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and, the Select Committee on Intelligence