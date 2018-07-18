Vote On Resuming Bar Harbor To Nova Scotia Ferry Service Set For October

Discussions aimed at the resumption of international ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia will continue throughout the summer to allow the town of Bar Harbor and Bay Ferries to identify all of the costs associated with the proposal.

Following a late-evening meeting Tuesday, members of the the Bar Harbor Town Council voted to authorize town officials to work toward an Oct. 2 deadline for a vote on the company's offer.

Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald said his firm would pay the town $3 million in infrastructure improvements to the former CAT ferry terminal, along with a mininimum five-year lease payment of $200,000 annually.

"At this stage we're asking the town's commitment to this process, such as will enable ourselves and the province of Nova Scotia, who's standing behind us, to be able to come to a strong projection on project costs, which is what we need to know before any final decisions are taken," MacDonald said.

Some Bar Harbor residents told the town council that the community was moving too fast on Bay Ferries proposal. Charlie Sidman lives in Bar Harbor's Town Hill neighborhood.

"I understand we have a good faith offer but we seem to be really rushing to judgment to accept it and not considering all of the alternatives because there are pluses and minuses to all of these," said Charlie Sidman, who lives in Bar Harbor's Town Hill neighborhood.

The council voted unanimously for the Oct. 2 deadline.