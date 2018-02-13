WATCH: LePage Delivers His Final State of the State Address

Republican Gov. Paul LePage addressed a joint session of the Maine Legislature at 7 p.m. Tuesday in his final State of the State address.

The governor can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

LePage gave his address in person last year after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.

He used his 2017 address to attack liberals and lawmakers beholden to lobbyists. He said he wanted to speak to the public, not lawmakers, and streamed his address on Facebook.

Watch the State of the State address below.