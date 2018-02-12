Whales in Maine

Several species of whales can be seen off of Maine's coast, from humpback to minke to right whales. But some of these whale populations have suffered an unusually high number of deaths recently--often due to human activities, such as fishing or shipping. We learn about what kinds of whales we have near Maine and how they are faring--as well as what is being done to protect them.

Guests: Erin Summers, Director, Division of Biological Monitoring, Maine Department of Marine Resources

Dominique Walk, Assistant Stranding Coordinator, Marine Mammals of Maine

Nan Hauser, President and Director of the Center for Cetacean Research and Conservation [taped interview via Skype from the South Pacific]