What Is Actually In The GOP Tax Bill?

The nearly 500-page Republican tax overhaul bill is poised to become law. While the broad outline of the plan is widely known, all of the details in the bill are not. You can catch up on those details by reading the entire bill here.
Speaking Sunday on the CBS's Face The Nation, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins discussed the GOP tax bill, saying Republican leaders have assured her that changes she is seeking will be included in the bill as a committee hammers out a final version.
She said she has no reason not to believe those promises. One of them is that Medicare won't be slashed to pay for the $1.4 trillion tax cut.