Monday, February 6 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Portland and the World Affairs Council of Maine for a panel discussion on "What's Next for Foreign Policy under the Trump Administration."

Panelists:

Charles Norchi, Professor of Law and University Trustee Professor, University of Maine School of Law, speaking on international law and the United Nations

Richard Barron Parker, Professor Emeritus, Hiroshima Shudo University, speaking on continuities and contrasts with Obama's foreign policy

Laura Henry, Professor of Government at Bowdoin College, speaking on U.S. relations with Russia

James Richter, Professor of International Politics at Bates College, speaking on U.S. relations with Europe