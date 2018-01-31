Who Wins, Who Loses In Allocation of Maine's Education Subsidies

Maine school districts are now learning how much state funding they will be getting this year, a crucial factor administrators use to calculate their districts' annual budgets.

The yearly allocations are based on the state budget passed in July. That bill included an increase of $162 million for education funding, for a grand total of $1.1 billion.

The state doles out the funds according to a complex formula that involves things such as local property valuations and taxes, student enrollment, and the number of special needs students, among other factors. The budget enacted in July - in addition to increasing overall state funding - made some changes to that funding formula.

Under the plan, some Maine school districts will lose money and some will gain. To find out how your district fared, click here.

This post will be updated.