Wind Industry Sues LePage Over Halting of New Permits

Another group has filed a lawsuit against Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage's moratorium on new wind power projects, saying the executive order is unconstitutional.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Renewable Energy Association this month filed the lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court saying the governor lacks the executive authority to decide which industries can get regulatory review. The group is seeking a judge to nullify the governor's moratorium on new wind power permits.

LePage's office declined comment on pending litigation. The governor in his January address called the benefit of wind turbines "uncertain." His moratorium would last until a new commission releases findings on the economic impact of wind turbines.

The governor's order said the commission's proceedings will not be public under Maine's Freedom of Access Act.