Witness Says She Was Harassed Before Recanting Murder Story

PORTLAND, Maine - Prosecutors say a key witness changed her story about a fatal stabbing in Maine because she was being hounded by a private investigator and defense lawyer.
WGME-TV reports that court documents reveal Hope Cady told police she felt threatened and harassed by Tony Sanborn's defense team.
Sanborn's defense lawyer denies the claim.
Cady stunned a courtroom in April when she said she recanted her 1992 trial testimony about seeing Sanborn Jr. stab his girlfriend on the Portland waterfront. The stunning revelation led to Sanborn being freed on bail after being locked away for 27 years.
The case is getting a new look because of Cady's testimony and questions about the conduct of police and prosecutors. Justice Joyce Wheeler is convening an evidentiary hearing to review the case.
