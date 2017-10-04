Witness Says She Was Harassed Before Recanting Murder Story

By 45 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Maine - Prosecutors say a key witness changed her story about a fatal stabbing in Maine because she was being hounded by a private investigator and defense lawyer.
 
WGME-TV reports that court documents reveal Hope Cady told police she felt threatened and harassed by Tony Sanborn's defense team.
 
Sanborn's defense lawyer denies the claim.
 
Cady stunned a courtroom in April when she said she recanted her 1992 trial testimony about seeing Sanborn Jr. stab his girlfriend on the Portland waterfront. The stunning revelation led to Sanborn being freed on bail after being locked away for 27 years.
 
The case is getting a new look because of Cady's testimony and questions about the conduct of police and prosecutors. Justice Joyce Wheeler is convening an evidentiary hearing to review the case.
 
 

Tags: 
Anthony Sanborn Jr.

Related Content

Judge Postpones Sanborn Hearing Until October

By Jul 21, 2017
Patty Wight / Maine Public/file

The hearing for a man who claims he was falsely convicted of murder 25 years ago has been delayed till October.

Anthony Sanborn was released on bail this spring after a key witness in his original trial recanted her testimony, casting doubt on Sanborn's conviction of the murder of Jessica Briggs in Portland in 1989. 

Judge Denies Request to Delay Hearing in Sanborn Murder Case

By Jul 7, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has denied a request to delay a hearing on the case of a Maine man who was released from prison in April after new evidence emerged in his 1992 murder conviction.
 
Judge Joyce Wheeler denied the prosecution's request Thursday, but had left open the possibility of delaying the hearing by one week. The Portland Press Herald reports that Wheeler suggested that the evidentiary hearing could begin Aug. 1 instead of July 24 if Anthony Sanborn's Jr.'s attorneys and prosecutors agree to a one-week delay.