Woman Charged in Death of Lewiston Student Struck in Crosswalk

A 54-year-old South Paris woman has been charged with a civil violation in connection with the death of a Lewiston Middle School student who was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Lewiston police say that Laurie Young was driving the Ford F-150 that hit 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent this past November. Officials say that the Androscoggin County district attorney’s office reviewed the investigation and that Young has been charged with a “motor vehicle violation resulting in death.”

Penalties include a fine of not more than $5,000 and license suspension for up to 4 years.

In a statement released this afternoon by the lawyer representing the boy’s family, his mother says that the family is hurt and disappointed by the Lewiston Police Department decision. She says their hope was that there would be more accountability through the criminal justice system.