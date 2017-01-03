Tuesday, January 3 at 2:00 pm

The View from Havana: The New US-Cuba Relationship

How much has really changed in the US's relationship with Cuba? Following President Obama's historic restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014, many hoped the agreement would offer opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchange, while others hoped it would lead to political change within Cuba. Has the reality of the renewed relationship lived up to expectations on either side? How do Cubans see the future of US-Cuba relations? Join us for a conversation with former Cuban representative to the European Union Carlos Alzugaray. He will share insights into this historic moment and what the US can expect from restored ties with Cuba.

SPEAKER:

Carlos Alzugaray Treto

Former Ambassador of Cuba to the European Union, Independent Political Analyst

MODERATOR:

Cynthia Gorney

Professor Emeritus, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, University of California, Berkeley

To listen to the audio of “The View from Havana: The New US-Cuba Relationship” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.