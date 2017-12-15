York Land Trust Preserving 220 Forest Acres In Southern Maine

The York Land Trust has acquired more than 200 acres of forested land in York, to create one of its largest preserves.

York Land Trust Executive Director Doreen McGillis says the trust was able to buy the land thanks in part to a big contribution from the people of York.

"There was a town referendum where we asked the voters in York to approve a $300,000 contribution from the town toward the project," McGillis says, and that passed with overwhelming support."

The 220-acre Fuller Forest property has been managed as a sustainable working forest. McGillis says that's going to continue, and that the trust will manage the land for recreation, wildlife, education and "traditional uses" like hunting.

It's also hoping to add a parking area and expand the trail network.