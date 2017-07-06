Sam Kelley, Scarborough

Here is my story if you would like to use it. It can substantiated in a book, numerous e-mails and contacts should you need them.

My name is Sam Kelley, grew up in Portland ,and graduated Cheverus HS in 1963. I went to St Mary's Univ. in Halifax Nova Scotia and graduated in 1967 at the height of the Vietnam War. I knew I would be drafted,so I enlisted first. I went To Basic and Advanced Infantry Training (total 16 weeks) at Fort Dix, NJ. Then went to Infantry Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA for 6 months. I graduated as an officer (LT) Sept 1968. That was followed by Airborne School at Benning. In late 1968 ,I was assigned to the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg NC.

I stayed there until May 1969 when I was sent to Vietnam with the 82nd . Almost immediately I was in the field as a Platoon leader in an Infantry Platoon. There was usually about 20 or so of us in the platoon.We were south of Saigon generally in the rice fields. Our mission was "Search and Destroy " the enemy. WE had sporadic contact with the enemy. Most casualties /injuries were related to booby traps and land mines.Was involved with maybe 5+ quick firefights with the enemy.

In Sept 1969,the 82nd rotated home-but I did not have enough time in country. I was assigned to the 199th LIB who was operating out of the jungles near Xuan Loc-about 50-75 miles northeast of Saigon. Initially I was in the Operations office. That changed in late October when the Recon Leader (Lt Little) was killed in a firefight. I took over his platoon. This Recon platoon (about 20 soldiers usually) would spend 4-5 days in the triple-canopy jungle looking to find and destroy the enemy. And find him ,we did. Seemed like would have firefights daily. They were usually very quick -as the enemy knew we could quickly bring in Artillery or Gunships (helicopters with massive power).The group of soldiers I had in this platoon were GREAT! They were disciplined ,extremely quiet and knew what to do in a firefight.

A leader is given one unspoken duty-to bring his troops home alive. On 12/8/69, I failed. We got into a firefight with about 20+ enemy soldiers in the jungle. Usually the enemy would flee after a few minutes. This time they did not. Bill McCarron was one of my machine-gunners. He was killed in the firefight. Bill was 20 years old, from NYC area, great personality and liked by all. Nothing bothered Bill.

Every year on 12/8 I would call his parents. The Mom could not talk to me -too sad for her-even 40 years later. I would speak to the Dad-but even that was difficult after 40 years. After they died, every 12/8 I would speak to the sisters.

In 1969, Bill was engaged to a Sue from NYC area. I finally found her 3 years ago. She told me that she was at Bill's house for dinner on 12/9/69 when the Priest and Military officers rang the bell to deliver the horrific news. I finally met Sue 2 weeks ago in Long Island NY-it was so so emotional. She is married to a GREAT guy who allows Sue to have Bill still in her life. Tommy (her husband) took Sue's engagement ring from 1969 and added a stone. That is the Wedding Ring Sue wears today. Tommy is Mr CLASS! When we were at Sue's house 2 weeks ago, there were (5) settings-My wife Jean, me ,Sue,Tommy and one for Bill.

About 3 years ago ,I found one of my platoon members (Pat O'Regan). He was in the process of writing a book about his time in Nam. He had kept an extensive journal -I had not. This was about the same time I had found Sue. Sue sent Pat and I an e-mail in 2014 telling about the night in 1969 she was informed of Bill's death and what happened over the next weeks. Pat put this in his book - with Sue's permission.

One must never forget the pain and suffering decades later that some veterans go thru. I attend annual Reunions of the 199th and every year I run into Veterans who are attending for the first time. They were too afraid previously. Pat O'Regan attended his first last fall. My memories still haunt me today and the loss of Bill McCarron will bother me till I see him on the other side. "We will remember them-less we FORGET!"